Nelda A. Guenther
Nelda A. Guenther, 83, of Beatrice, died Monday morning, August 30, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on January 28, 1938 to Dwight and Ruth (Johnson) Brugh. Her first year of schooling was in a country school, District #108. Then her family moved to Beatrice. She attended Fairview Grade School and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1955. After graduation, she worked at Dempster's until her marriage to Richard Guenther on January 10, 1959 at St. John Lutheran Church. In 1961 a son, Todd Wayne was born. They moved to Marysville, KS in 1973 and worked in accounting for U.S.D. #364 for 26 years. After Richard's death on February 24, 2001, Nelda moved back to Beatrice. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice, was a former member of the Altar Guild, and quilted with the Quilting Ladies. She enjoyed her family, friends, playing cards, reading, quilting and the coffee get togethers once month with friends in Marysville. This time was special to her.
Survivors include her son, Todd Guenther of Lincoln; grandson Joel (Lauren) Guenther; great-grandchildren, Luna Belle, Sebastian, Jameson and Theodore Guenther; sister, ValGean (Willard) Wiese; brother-in-law, Earl (Jan) Guenther; sister-in-law, Gloria Guenther; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Ruth (Johnson) Brugh; her husband, Richard, who died in 2001; daughter-in-law, Susie Guenther; grandson, Jacob Guenther; brothers-in-law, Harlan (Marilyn) Guenther and Ivan Guenther; nephews, Russell Guenther, Bruce Wiese; great-nephew, Carl Miles Wiese.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials can be given to the donor's choice. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. Family will meet and greet on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.