Nelda A. Guenther, 83, of Beatrice, died Monday morning, August 30, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on January 28, 1938 to Dwight and Ruth (Johnson) Brugh. Her first year of schooling was in a country school, District #108. Then her family moved to Beatrice. She attended Fairview Grade School and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1955. After graduation, she worked at Dempster's until her marriage to Richard Guenther on January 10, 1959 at St. John Lutheran Church. In 1961 a son, Todd Wayne was born. They moved to Marysville, KS in 1973 and worked in accounting for U.S.D. #364 for 26 years. After Richard's death on February 24, 2001, Nelda moved back to Beatrice. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice, was a former member of the Altar Guild, and quilted with the Quilting Ladies. She enjoyed her family, friends, playing cards, reading, quilting and the coffee get togethers once month with friends in Marysville. This time was special to her.