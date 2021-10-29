Neva Jantzen

Neva Lou (Champ) Jantzen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, of Beatrice passed from our world to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice at the age of 79.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 am. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Beatrice with Rev. Michael Schmidt and Rev. David Bigley officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the church parlor. Prior private family interment will be in the Mennonite Cemetery west of Beatrice. Visitation will be at Harman-Wright Mortuary on Monday, November 1, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.