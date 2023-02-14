Nickolas W. Stolzer, son of Oscar and Sadie Stolzer, passed away January 26, 2023 in Omaha. He was born January 20,1936 in Beatrice. Nick had nine siblings. Nick graduated from Beatrice High School in 1954. Nick attended Peru State Teachers College and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts and minors in history and science. He enlisted in the National Guard and served his country for six years. Nick moved to Omaha after securing employment with the Omaha Public Schools. His first nine years were spent at McMillan Junior High, as a classroom teacher, counselor and assistant principal. He worked a brief time at Benson High where he held the same position. In early 1970, he was promoted to Director of School House Planning and had that position for 25 years. He completed his 35 year career with OPS as Assistant Superintendent of Business Services. Nick met Mary Grissom in Omaha, and they were married on December 17, 1960 at St. Paul United Methodist Church where he was a member for 62 years.