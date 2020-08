Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Memorial service will take place @ Connection Church, 1900 Jackson St., Beatrice on Wednesday, August 12th at 2:00 p.m. Please bring a mask so we are compliant with covid rules. All correspondences can be sent to the family at 1016 N 16th Ave., Beatrice, NE 68310.