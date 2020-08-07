Nicole Marincell
Nicole loved Jesus, her family and her friends and coworkers very much. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. She leaves behind her parents, Phil and Mitzi Marincell of Beatrice; brother, Phillip J. Marincell of Beatrice; grandparents, Stuart and Linda Bauer of Beatrice; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial service will take place @ Connection Church, 1900 Jackson St., Beatrice on Wednesday, August 12th at 2:00 p.m. Please bring a mask so we are compliant with covid rules. All correspondences can be sent to the family at 1016 N 16th Ave., Beatrice, NE 68310.
