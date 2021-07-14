Nina Maxine Behrens

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church of Adams with Pastor Nathan Metzger officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. If you would like to watch the funeral service livestreamed, please go to the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at the Highland Cemetery of Adams. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Adams from 11:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and at the church one hour preceding the services on Monday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with Fox Funeral Home in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home of Adams in charge of arrangements.