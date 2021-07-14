Nina Maxine Behrens
Nina Maxine Behrens, 99, of Adams passed away at the Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams on Monday, July 12, 2021. She was born on February 11, 1922 at Virginia and graduated from Virginia High School in 1940. She attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln and then went to work for the Fairmont Air Force Base in the clerking office. Maxine was married to Roy G. Behrens on October 6, 1946 at Virginia. They moved to Adams where they owned and operated Roy G. Behrens Construction. She retired from the Adams Post Office. She was currently a member of the American Lutheran Church of Adams. Maxine and Roy enjoyed traveling and spending the winters in Arizona and Nevada where they made a lot of friends.
Survivors include one daughter, Roxie (Larry) Agena of Adams; one son, Rex Behrens and special friend Laurie Jackson of Hickman; five grandchildren, Jenni (Craig) Beebe, and Terra (Matt) Lenners of Adams, KayCee (Kevin) Moss of Burr, Stephen (Ashley) Behrens, and Evan Behrens of Lincoln; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Glenda Parde; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; parents, John and Susie Powell Haverkamp; son, Randy Behrens; parents-in-law, Ekke and Clara Mahler Behrens; brothers-in-law, Urban, Alvin, and Arnold Behrens; sisters-in-law, Florence Splichal, Leona Hale, Elnore Ruemelin, and Bernice Boeve.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church of Adams with Pastor Nathan Metzger officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. If you would like to watch the funeral service livestreamed, please go to the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at the Highland Cemetery of Adams. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Adams from 11:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and at the church one hour preceding the services on Monday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with Fox Funeral Home in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home of Adams in charge of arrangements.