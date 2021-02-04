Norbert H. Meyer

Norbert Herman Meyer was born on August 14, 1939, near Hanover, KS, the son of Herman and Matilda (Grefe) Meyer. He received his gift of eternal life with his Lord in Heaven on February 2, 2021. He was baptized into the Christian faith on August 27, 1939 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Norbert was confirmed at Trinity on March 29, 1953 by Pastor Theo Kauffeld. After attending Trinity Lutheran School and working on the family farm, he moved to Beatrice in 1957. He married his wife Tena, on July 10, 1960 at the State Line Lutheran Church. He spent most of his working years in the sales profession. This suited his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone he met, and he always had a good story ready to tell. His priority was the time and events he spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a loyal Husker sports and Kansas City Royals baseball fan. He always held out hope that one day Nebraska Basketball would win an NCAA tournament game. He had great memories of his 30 years of coaching and playing fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball. These stories will live on for years to come. He also had a love for animals, which the rabbits, birds, and squirrels in his yard could attest to. He especially enjoyed his beloved dog, Maggie. Norbert was grounded in his faith and looked forward to his time of worship and serving the Lord in various roles at his Church. His hobby in recent years included spending time in his yard and striving each summer for the perfect garden.