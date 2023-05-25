Norbert “Louie” Sohl, 91

Norbert “Louie” Sohl, 91 years of age, of Beatrice went to heaven on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on Saturday, March 12, 1932 near Bremen, Kansas to Louis and Dora (Rengstorf) Sohl. Louie was baptized on March 20, 1932 and confirmed on May 14, 1946 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church near Bremen, Kansas. He married Lois Duensing on November 22, 1953 at Immanuel Bremen Church. Louie served his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. He was a farming evangelist and would talk to anyone about farming. Louie farmed until he and Lois moved to Beatrice in 1998 and continued to farm in his mind and heart until he died.

Louie is survived by his wife, Lois; son, Tim Sohl and wife Shiela of Olathe, Kansas; daughters, Monica Iles and husband Dennis of Marysville, Kansas, Rachel Theye and husband Robert of Wymore; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and sisters, Elaine Sohl of Omaha, Anita Kruse of Marysville, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Olivia Friedriches, Irma Riggert and Lois Allen.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Interment will be at 1:30 PM Friday in the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery near Bremen. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 AM Friday in the church basement. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul's Radio Broadcast in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.