Norma Beekman

Norma L. Stone Beekman, 87, of Beatrice, died Monday, December 27, 2021 at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. She was born on March 8, 1934 at the Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice to Leland and Maxine (Weaver) Stone. She attended school in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School. Norma was baptized at the First Christian Church in Beatrice in 1948. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, Mina #6, and had been a Noble Grand at the Lodge. She belonged to the Beatrice Eagles Auxiliary and helped with bingo and luncheons. She also helped at the Red Cross Bloodmobile and volunteered at the Beatrice Community Hospital immunization clinic for children. She was married to Vernon Mulanax in 1953 and blessed with two daughters, Debbie and Linda. In February 1975, she married Fred Beekman and moved back to Beatrice from Blue Springs. She enjoyed cooking and baking, sewing, crafts and working on stained glass.