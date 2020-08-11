× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norma Faye Orth

Norma Faye Orth, 84 of Beatrice, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. She was born July 15, 1936, southeast of Cortland, to Steve and Faye (Wellington) Hale. Norma attended school at Townsend Dist. #63, 2 years of high school in Pickrell, and graduated from Adams High School. She attended Fairbury College, and Doane College. She taught school for two years, was employed at Drs Penner and Penner, the Fairbury Clinic, Walmart, Mosaic, and the YMCA. Norma's greatest joy was being a mom, grandma, and a great-grandma, and attending their activities.

Norma is survived by her children, Robert Orth and wife Heidi of Beatrice, Cheryl Lindblom and husband Mike of Omaha, Mark Orth and wife Stephanie of Papillion, and Douglas Orth of Bristol, CT; grandchildren Bryant Lindblom and special friend Summer Bussey, Mason and Landon Orth and Sienna Orth; great-grandson, Aizen Lindblom; brother, Donald Hale and wife Berniece; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hale; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Hale; and sister, Doris Lukehart.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel, Beatrice with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. Family will greet friends 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary. The body will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Memorials are to the family Choice with the mortuary in charge. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

