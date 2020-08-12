You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norma Faye Orth
View Comments

Norma Faye Orth

{{featured_button_text}}

Norma Faye Orth

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel, Beatrice with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. The body will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Memorials are to the family Choice with the mortuary in charge.

To send flowers to the family of Norma Orth, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News