Norma Faye Orth
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel, Beatrice with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. The body will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Memorials are to the family Choice with the mortuary in charge.
To send flowers to the family of Norma Orth, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.