Norma Foreman

Norma Anna Elizabeth Foreman, 95, of Lincoln passed away June 19, 2022. Born September 25, 1926, in Filley to Gerd and Hilda (Riensch) Dorn. Norma was a cook at Johnson's Café for many years. She was a member of the Sheridan Lutheran Church.

Norma was a loving mother and grandmother of sons Clinton (Donna) Schlake and Darin (Charlot) Schlake; daughters Gaylene (Roger) Day and Marlis (Steve) Prawl; son-in-law David Watkins; stepson Gene Foreman, Jr.; stepdaughter Debra (Marty) Agnew; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother Arden (Roxanne) Dorn. Preceded in death by her parents, husbands Harold M. Schlake and Eugene Foreman, son Loren Schlake, daughter Evonne Watkins; stepson Gary Foreman, brothers and sisters-in-law Laverne and Lola Dorn, Roland and Marjorie Dorn, and Marvin Dorn, sisters and brothers-in-law Leonna and Elmer Trauernicht and Evelena (Daylon) Kelle.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Pickrell. Visitation: 2-8 p.m. Thursday with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for a memorial bench at Lincoln Children's Zoo. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com