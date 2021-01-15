Norma Hennerberg

Norma L. Hennerberg, formerly of Hollenberg, KS passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Wichita, KS. She was born April 28, 1934 to Otto & Clara (Howland) Brenneis at Hollenberg, KS.

Services will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Zion State Line Lutheran Church – Hollenberg, KS. Viewing will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday with the family greeting friends on Sunday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com