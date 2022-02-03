 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norma Jeanne Bohner

Norma Jeanne Bohner

Norma Jeanne Bohner, 86, of Gothenburg, Nebraska, died January 29, 2022 at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan Torres. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles L Bohner, son, Gregory Bohner, son, Charles E Bohner, and her parents Clair and Vera Smith.

Burial will take place on Monday, February 7, 2021 in the Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs, NE.

Memorials may be given to the donor's choice. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.

