Norma Jeanne Bohner, 86, of Gothenburg, Nebraska, died January 29, 2022 at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan Torres. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles L Bohner, son, Gregory Bohner, son, Charles E Bohner, and her parents Clair and Vera Smith.

Burial will take place on Monday, February 7, 2021 in the Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs, NE.

