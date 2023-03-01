Norma Jean Kier, 93 of Wymore passed away at the Frankfort Community Care Home on February 27, 2023. She was born in Beatrice on December 11, 1929 to Walter and Ruth (Darwin) Bernhardt. She was a graduate of Beatrice High School. On March 11, 1951, she was united in marriage to Donald Kier at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. They lived in Wymore for one year and then farmed east of Wymore until 1973, when they moved to a farm west of Wymore. She was a member of the Wymore United Methodist Church where she was a member of Evening Circle. She was also a member of the Happy Homemakers Extension Club and Ladies of the Wymore Country Club. Norma worked at the Gage County Courthouse and Beatrice 77 Livestock, but she was always a homemaker. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, fishing in Minnesota, and wintering in Mission, Texas.

Survivors include her sons, Roger Kier and wife, Debbie of Wymore and Jerry Kier of Blue Springs; daughter-in-law, Gail Kier; grandchildren, Amy (Eric) Parde, Angela (Aaron) Henrichs, Brian (Amber) Kier, Jeff (Lisa) Hill, Jodi (Dustin) Wegner; great grandchildren, Courtney (Jim) Seward, Cole & Hailey Parde, Kaden, Easton, Carter, & Aubrie Kier, and Riley & Maddie Wegner; great great grandchildren, Jimmy & Ava Seward; sister, Clarice (Hank) Lumsden; sister-in-law, Betty Meyer; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Ron Kier; and parents-in-law, Bernard & Helen Kier.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Wymore United Methodist Church. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 PM and at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wymore Country Club and the Wymore United Methodist Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Norma’s online register book and view her video tribute when complete at www.ghchapel.com.

