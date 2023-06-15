Norma Lee (Lang) Clark, 93

Norma Lee (Lang) Clark, 93, from Beatrice, born December 18, 1929 to Alfred and Mildred Lang, passed away June 11, 2023 in CHI Hospital in Lincoln NE.

Norma married John Clark on July 28, 1947. To this union they had four children: Larry, Jonelle, Terry and Kevin.

Norma enjoyed endless hours of playing cards with family and friends. If there was a polka band playing, she could be found cutting a rug on the dance floor or just enjoying the music. She enjoyed keeping busy with crossword puzzles, crocheting, cross stitching and quilting.

She is survived by her children: Larry Clark and wife Teresa of Syracuse NE; Jonelle Russell and husband John of Apache Junction AZ; Terry Clark and wife Mary of Beatrice NE; and Kevin Clark of Fairbury NE. Norma has six grandchildren: Chris Clark and wife Brett; Stacy Ziemann and husband Shane; Traci Russell and significant other Johnny Saathoff, Amy and husband Cory Weber, Ryan Clark and significant other Shanna Keuten; Rachel Clark and wife Sam. Eleven great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by her husband, parents, brother: Lavon Lang, sister: Louise (Lang) Gergens.

Grave side services will be held at a later date with family.

Arrangements by: Wherry Mortuary in Humboldt NE.