Norma Nichols

Norma Louise Nichols of Beatrice, died on her 96th birthday at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on March 23, 1926, in Fort Dodge, IA. Norma attended a rural grade school, graduated from Fort Dodge High School, and then from Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa) with a B.A. degree in Elementary Education. She did graduate studies at Drake University in Des Moines, IA. She was an elementary school teacher in Eagle Grove, Mason City, and Des Moines, IA. She married Dwight Nichols on June 9, 1963, in Des Moines. She lived in Burlington, Ontario, Canada for 4½ years and then moved to Beatrice in 1968. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, past president of United Methodist Women, member of Aldersgate Circle, member of the Bell Choir, and several other committees. She was also a Girl Scout Brownie Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Teacher, and a member of the Hospital Guild. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, volunteering, and her grandchildren.