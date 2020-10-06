Norma R. Huntington, 93 years of age, of Wymore passed away at her home October 3, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1927 near Barneston to William and Rosina (Zimmerman) Weyer and lived in Gage County her entire life. Norma was a 1944 graduate of Barneston High School. Norma and Eugene “Pooch” Huntington were married on November 16, 1946 in Marysville. She received a BS degree in education from Peru State in 1970 and taught at various schools in Gage and Pawnee County. She obtained a Food Service Degree and was the food supervisor at the Wymore Good Samaritan Center for 13 years, retiring in 1989. Norma was a member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wymore and had involved in the Ladies Aide. She was a life member of the Wymore American Legion Auxiliary, member of the NSA, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Busy Stitchers Club. Norma enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, playing cards, cooking, and baking rolls.