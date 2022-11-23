Norma Wallman

Norma Jean Wallman
Norma Jean Wallman, age 89 passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Norma was born in Beatrice to Oscar and Dora (Boese) Hasenohr. Graduated from Beatrice High School in 1950 and went on to Thomas Nelson Community College, in Hampton, VA where she earned her Associates in Applied Science. Retired from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 1998 after working as a computer programmer analysist. She was a devoted Husker fan, attending many football, volleyball, and baseball games. Enjoyed traveling and photography. She was a member of the Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church.
Survived by her five children Ronald Wallman, Janet Wallman of Raymond, Alan Wallman of Lincoln, Gary & Beth Wallman of Papillion, Steven Wallman of Atlanta GA; grandchildren (5) Sarah Ann Martin, Nathan Wallman, Adam Wallman, Josh Wallman & Rachel Fatheree; great-grandchildren (12), and nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by her parents, brother Glen Hasenohr, Elaine Focken, nephew Larry Hasenohr, Brian Wallman, and grandchildren Dana and Matthew Wallman.
Memorials can be directed to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, or the Food Bank of Lincoln. Visitation, Friday, November 25, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Funeral service: Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. lincolnfh.com.