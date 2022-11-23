Norma Wallman

Norma Jean Wallman, age 89 passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Norma was born in Beatrice to Oscar and Dora (Boese) Hasenohr. Graduated from Beatrice High School in 1950 and went on to Thomas Nelson Community College, in Hampton, VA where she earned her Associates in Applied Science. Retired from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 1998 after working as a computer programmer analysist. She was a devoted Husker fan, attending many football, volleyball, and baseball games. Enjoyed traveling and photography. She was a member of the Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church.