Norman Lee "Norm" Stevens, 87, of Beatrice passed away at Bryan West Hospice Unit on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Norm was born on May 12, 1935 to Walter and Eva (Prussa) Stevens. Norm graduated with the class of 1953 from Technical High School in Omaha. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was united in marriage to Claris Holck on October 27, 1963 in Paullina, IA. They had 59 years of love and marriage together. They were blessed with three children James, Marcia, and Allan. Norm and Claris spent 18 years in Omaha where he owned Ernie's Tavern in Benson and later worked for Meadow Gold Dairy in Council Bluffs, IA and Beatrice. Norm was a proud lifelong member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aeries 554 and 531 where he served as president for three years in Beatrice and was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was his kids' number one fan and supporter in all they did and enjoyed spoiling his grandkids and great-grandson.