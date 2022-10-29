Norval Kohler

Norval E. “Sam” Kohler

Norval E. “Sam” Kohler, age 84 of Wymore passed away on October 27, 2022r. He was born February 2, 1938 to E. Lee and Ruby (Kirk) Kohler and graduated from Beatrice High School. On July 20, 1958, he was united in marriage to Una Mae Parmenter. Una Mae passed away in 2005. Sam married Susan (Koester) Bauer on July 7, 2007. He was an active member of Wymore Church of Christ, enjoyed fishing, photography, and muzzleloader hunting.

Survivors are wife, Sue Kohler; children, Beth Stalder, Steve (Denise) Kohler, Kurt (Renée) Kohler, Brad (Carol) Kohler, and Jason (Kim) Kohler; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Marlene Christensen; brother, Larry Kohler; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Una Mae Kohler (2005); and brother Kenny Kohler.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt and Jason Kohler officiating. A visitation will be at Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Memorials to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Full obituary at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.