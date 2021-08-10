Omer Anthony Kalin

Omer Anthony Kalin, 90 of Lincoln, formerly of Burchard, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 with his family at his side. He was born on June 16,1931 to Emil and Agnes (Gyhra) Kalin in Pawnee City.

He is survived by his wife, Oliva Kalin of Lincoln; sons, Pat Kalin of Burchard, and John (Lori) Kalin of Steinauer; daughters, Jean (Mike) VanLangingham of Beatrice and Nancy ( Rod) Gibson of Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Steinauer. Officiating Father Michael Christensen. Rosary Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Steinauer. Visitation on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. Interment St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Steinauer. Memorials to family choice. Online condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com