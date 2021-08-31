Opal Folkers

Opal N. Folkers, 88, of Fairbury, passed away August 30, 2021 in Fairbury. She was born June 17, 1933 to Alva & Hazel (Rathbun) Bartlett in Elkhart, KS.

Services will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury. Memorials to the Family's Choice. Burial in Fairbury Cemetery. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com