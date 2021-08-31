 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opal Folkers
0 Comments

Opal Folkers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Opal N. Folkers

Opal N. Folkers, 88, of Fairbury, passed away August 30, 2021 in Fairbury. She was born June 17, 1933 to Alva & Hazel (Rathbun) Bartlett in Elkhart, KS.

Services will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury. Memorials to the Family's Choice. Burial in Fairbury Cemetery. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News