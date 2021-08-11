Orville L. Parde, 93, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. He was born on May 30, 1928 at Pickrell and was a life-long resident of the Beatrice area where he graduated from Beatrice High School in 1947. He served with the Company C, 1st Battalion of the Nebraska State Guard and Company C, 2-134th Infantry Army National Guard and Company A, 10th Med Tank Battalion, 5th Armored Division before serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1948 until 1952. He worked in maintenance for the Nebraska Department of Roads for 30 years, retiring in 1990. He is a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion and was a member of the firing squad, charter member of AmVets Post #11 and Disabled Vets Beatrice Homestead Chapter #26, Beatrice Masonic Lodge No. 26 A.F. & A.M. and Eagles Aerie #531 all of Beatrice. He was a member of the Gage County Historical Society and enjoyed woodworking and carving.