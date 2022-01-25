Orville Weichel

Orville Ernest Weichel, 87, of Fairbury, passed away January 23, 2022, at JCH&L Gardenside. He was born December 22, 1934, to Harry & Meta (Grummert) Weichel in rural Plymouth.

Services will be Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Plymouth with Pastor Marilyn Haseman officiating. The family will greet friends on Thursday evening from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home in Fairbury. Memorials will go to Peace Lutheran Cemetery Fund. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com