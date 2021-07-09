Pamela Watts

Pamela Jean Watts

Pamela Jean Watts, 76 of Beatrice, passed away July 6, 2021, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln. She was born November 18, 1944, in Beatrice. Pamela married Robert “Buck” Watts in Papillion. They were married 51 years. She worked for a short time at Lincoln Mattress, then for Formfit, Swingsters, and retired from Neapco in 2011. She enjoyed going to work an hour early so she could drink coffee, smoke, and talk with her co-workers. Later in life, Pam enjoyed going to lunch at Aunt Mary's with her girlfriends. She loved her cat Sissy.

Survivors include her children, Kristy Pope and husband Scott, Jodi Carel and husband Tom, Jeff Watts, and wife Jana, all of Beatrice; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby (Wilson) Runge; father, Ed Runge; husband, Robert “Buck” Watts; and brother, Dick “D.D.” Pelham.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. A register book will be available to sign from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.