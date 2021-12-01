Pat M. Wells

Pat M. Wells, age 70 of rural Odell, passed away at his home on November 28, 2021. He was born on January 31, 1951 in Odell to Harry and Rosabelle (Bures) Wells. Pat was a 1970 graduate of Odell High School. He served his country in the United States Army from February 1, 1971 to February 25, 1972. On May 19, 1974, he was united in marriage to Diane Thomsen. He worked as a machinist at City Motors in Beatrice until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of the American Legion in Odell and Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore. Pat enjoyed restoring and refabricating many things he thought needed to be perfected. He had restored several tractors. He also enjoyed going for rides with Diane and their dog, playing pool, and playing cards with his children when they were growing up.

Survivors include his wife, Diane; children, Julie (Juan) Ramirez of Lincoln and Kevin Wells (special friend Lisa Vitagliano) of Omaha; grandchildren, Alayna, Livian, and Skylar Wells of Omaha; sister, Ileen (Dallas) Parde of Lincoln; brother, Lee Wells of Stockton, KS; mother-in-law, Marjorie Thomsen of Wymore; brothers-in-law, Larain “Bud” (Jane) Thomsen of Omaha and Wayne (Luann) Thomsen of Waterville, KS; several nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law, Harold Thomsen.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore with Reverend Kramer officiating. A private family interment of ashes will take place prior to the service at the Prairie Home Cemetery in rural Diller. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to BCH Hospice and the Beatrice Humane Society with Peggy Henrichs in charge. Sign Pat's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.