Patgrica "Berda" Creek

Patricia “Berda” Creek

Patricia “Berda” Creek, 68, of Beatrice, passed away on, Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born on August 18, 1951 in Marble Rock, IA.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Carl “Fred” of Beatrice; children and spouses, Mark (Angi) Creek of Cortland, Carla (Dave) Behrens of Crete, and Lorie (Dan) Hansen of Beatrice, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 7 siblings, many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

