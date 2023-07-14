She was born on December 6, 1937, in Beaver, OH. Pat proudly served in the U.S. Army from January 29, 1955 until April 2, 1956, before marrying the love of her life, Donald Kelso. They would later divorce, but she was devoted to raising their two children, Jeff and Tammy. They would eventually move to Beatrice where she found a passion for her job at Petersen Manufacturing (American Tool) in DeWitt. She retired after 25 years of faithful employment. When Pat wasn't working, she could be found gardening in her flower beds and caring for her grandchildren. She was an avid Husker football fan and spent her fall Saturdays cheering and hollering at the games. She kept her mind sharp by working in her word search books and reading her Bible. Over the years, Pat loved her many cats and spoiled them daily. Not a day went by where she didn't talk about how much her “grands and greats” and family meant to her. Family was arguably her most important achievement in life. Her very existence was a blessing to all who loved her. Her sarcasm and witty sense of humor will be greatly missed.