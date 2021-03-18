Patricia Masek

Patricia Ann (Hynek) Masek passed away February 24th, 2021. She was born February 18th, 1935 to Anastasia (Bruna) Hynek and John Hynek of Hanover, KS. Patricia's mother passed when she was 2 years old and she was raised on a farm near Hanover by her Hynek Grandparents and Aunt Bessie. Patricia (Or Patsy as known by her family and friends) enjoyed her days at Hanover School with relatives and long lasting friends. She was a cheerleader, involved in band, and enjoyed playing the piano. She graduated from Hanover High School in 1952. After high school, she attended Marymount College in Salina, KS. Following college, she worked for Farmers Mutual Life Insurance in Marysville, KS. Patricia was united in Holy Matrimony to Charles Masek of Odell on October 16th, 1954 at St. John's Catholic Church in Hanover, KS. They lived on the Masek farm in Odell and had five children together. Charles and Patricia had 46 beautiful years of marriage together. Patricia and Charles treasured gatherings and vacations with the family. They also enjoyed square dancing and card parties with their dear friends.

Patricia was a faithful and active parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Odell and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Beatrice. She was a member of the Altar Society. Patricia was also very involved in the Odell community. Patricia worked at the Odell Public School and took pride in being a librarian aide from 1971-2005. After her husband's passing, Patricia and her son, Richard Masek, moved to Flowing Springs in Beatrice in 2006. She really cherished the community and the friends there. Patricia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being an aunt, cousin and dear friend. Patricia dedicated herself to faith, family and friends. She loved helping on the farm and baking for her family. Patricia also enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and walking with friends. She sincerely cared for people and valued the time she spent with them. She will always be remembered as a joyful, beautiful and loving person who always had a genuine and kind smile. We are all blessed to have known her. Patricia will be missed greatly by her family, relatives and dear friends who know she will be watching over them in Heaven.