Patricia “Pat” Ann (Heckathorn) Knoop, 86 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on June 2, 1936 in Beatrice to Dean and Helen (Denton) Heckathorn. Pat married Richard Knoop on August 1, 1953. She worked at Formfit, Swingster’s and in housekeeping at Beatrice Community Hospital. Pat enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, sprint car races and attending Knoxville Nationals with her husband every year.

Pat is survived by her children, Robert “Bob” Knoop and wife Nancy of Hollenberg, Kansas, Vickie Lampe, Rick Knoop and wife Bonnie, both of Beatrice, Susan “Susie” Phillips and husband TL of Midlothian, Texas; 13 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Heckathorn of Lincoln and Audrey Knoop of Beatrice. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard on July 24, 1996; daughter, Sharon Knapp; son-in-law, Chris Lampe; brother, Gary Heckathorn; and sisters, Norma Darnell and Caroline Heckathorn.

Graveside Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 13, 2023 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available on Sunday, March 3, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 3 to 5 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.comhttps:/urldefense.com3_http:/www.harmanwrightmortuary.com__;!!LvYzicI!nT4cvqUOU4ItUyK9AkMMATymgnl1VEkfZStNrQluZk8FJ_m56Fwwwf0yzSbpwYypxRoNSzAx4pNTyqwNW9wRUg$. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.