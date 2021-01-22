Patricia Roever

Patricia “Patsy” Roever, 78 of Odell passed away January 20, 2021 at Bryan Health West in Lincoln. She was born July 30, 1942 to William & Marie (Scheele) Sohl in Odell.

Services will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Odell. Masks required. Viewing will be Sunday from 2 – 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday and 1 – 8 p.m. on Monday with the family greeting friends from 6 – 8 p.m. at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com