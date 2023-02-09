Patricia A. Schuknecht

Patricia A. Schuknecht, 84, of Beatrice died Tuesday evening, February 7, 2023 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on June 5, 1938, in Staplehurst and graduated from Seward High School in 1955. On February 18, 1957, she married Eldon “Mike” Schuknecht. Patricia worked for the Beatrice Inn as a hostess for many years and was proud of her Czech heritage. She enjoyed sewing, music, attending rock concerts, watching movies, collecting antiques, gardening, raising flowers and driving her beloved '69 Mustang.

Survivors include two daughters, Brenda (Larry) Claassen of Lincoln and Sheila (Curtis) Shinn of rural Lincoln; son, Jeffery Schuknecht of Beatrice; one granddaughter, Whitney (Andrew) Holbert of Lincoln; great-granddaughter, Dani Mae; great-grandson, Dashton John; brother, Kenneth (Jackie) Hartman of Fremont; niece, Maureen Kelley of Atlanta and niece-in-law, Barb Schuknecht of Longmont, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Elizabeth (Hoffbauer) Hartman; husband, Eldon, who died on December 27, 2011; sister, Kathleen (Don) Hobkirk; baby sister, Patty Hartman; nephew, Jon Schuknecht.

Private inurnment of the cremains will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Greenwood Cemetery of Seward. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A book will be available for signatures on Friday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Veterans Memorial Park in Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.