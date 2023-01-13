Patricia Wallman

Patricia S. Wallman

Patricia S. Wallman, 81, of Cortland, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her home. She was born on December 3, 1941 at Clinton, IA. Pat graduated from Clinton High School, Mt. St. Clare Jr. College, received her BA degree from Simpson College, and her MA degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. On January 20, 1973, she married Norman Wallman at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Pat taught school for many years and was a busy farmwife helping Norm on the farm. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell as well as being involved with Mother to Mother, BARSP, Norris Forest, Gideons Auxiliary, and the Legislative League.

Survivors include her husband, Norman Wallman of Cortland; son, David Wallman of Omaha; daughter, Amy (Jason) Madden of Winterset, IA; two grandchildren, Laynie and Thomas Madden; sisters-in-law Margaret Matthew of Illinois and Vallory Wallman of Minnesota; brothers-in-law, Larry (Connie) Wallman and Wayne (Janet) Wallman, all of Cortland; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Matthew and Thelma (Bleadorn) Matthew Eggers; brother, Bob Matthew; brother-in-law, Eugene Wallman.

Pat donated her body to science to help the advancement of medical students. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Pat requested memorials be given to Norris Forest or Gideons International. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.