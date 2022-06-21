Patrick Burns

Patrick "Pat" Burns

Patrick “Pat” Burns was born to Francis and Monica (Rooney) Burns on August 28, 1939 in Tecumseh. He was one of six children born to this union. Pat was raised in Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1957. Pat married Norma (Lacey) Pohlman on December 4, 1961. Pat and Norma made their home in Tecumseh. Pat did poultry purchasing for the Campbell Soup Company in Tecumseh for over 30 years. He also enjoyed raising cattle and owned many rental properties over the years. He enjoyed playing cards, working crosswords, antiquing, reading, and spending time with his family. Pat and Norma moved to Beatrice in 2015. Norma passed away November 9, 2020. Pat passed away June 18, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice at the age of 82 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Norma, son Brian Burns, daughter, Dee Chubick, brother John Burns and wife Shirley, sister Frannie Hobbs and sisters-in-law, Sandy Burns, Bea Burns, Dorcas Pella and MaryAnn Damme. Pat is survived by his daughter Patty Burns of Beatrice, sons Dean Pohlman and wife Leann of Eagle and Larry Pohlman and wife Jean of Syracuse, son-in-law, Jerry Chubick of Auburn, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, brothers, Mike Burns and wife Elaine of Stockton, CA, Tom Burns of Lincoln and Bob Burns and wife Jean of Humboldt, brothers-in-law, Bob Pella of Beatrice and Wes Damme of Cook and sister-in-law Deborah Lacey of Florissant, CO, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A joint Graveside Memorial Service will be held for Pat and his wife Norma at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at the St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, Tecumseh with Father Tom McGuire officiating. A register book will be available for from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Services are entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. www.mortuary.com.