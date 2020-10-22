 Skip to main content
Patrick K. Scott
Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. A register book will be available for signatures at Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice.

