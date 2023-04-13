Patsy Ann McDonald

Patsy Ann (Coates) McDonald, 78, passed away Tuesday evening, April 11, 2023 at her home. She was born on April 17, 1944 to Lester and Milgene (Dempsey) Coates in Gatesville, TX . She attended Beatrice High School and later received her GED. Pat married Jerry McDonald in Arkansas and after his death she moved back to Beatrice. Pat worked for many years at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. She enjoyed painting pictures and rocks to give to family and friends, flower arranging, gardening, reading, animals, and rock hunting with her sisters.

Survivors include children, Charlene (Dan) Disney, Teresa (Tony) Kelley, David (Donna) Schwartz, and Dean (Tara) Schwartz; step-children, Kim (Dale) Gifford and Jeff (Paula) McDonald; grandchildren, Autumn (Skyler) Burmeister, Heath Gifford, Jerrika McDonald, Danae (Trevor) Plessel, Brianna (Danny) Chacon, Bethany Aden, Desiree (David) Alback, Brooke, Dalton, and Bailey Schwartz, Reece, Xavier, and Koral Schwartz, and Noel Griffin; 11 great-grandchildren with another due in September 2023; sister, Nancy Teet; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry McDonald; sisters, Betty McDonald and Brenda Rayburn; brother, Jerry Coates; nephews, John McDonald, Darren Rayburn and Chris Hohensee.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. Pat donated her body to science to help advance medical students in their studies. A book for signatures will be available at the funeral home on Friday from noon until 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Cottonwood Hospice and the Beatrice Humane Society. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.