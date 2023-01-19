Paul Dougherty

Paul J. (Archie) Dougherty of Beatrice went to be with the Lord, on Friday, January 13, 2023 surrounded by his family in his home. He was born on September 18, 1922 to Tom and Lucy Dougherty of Burchard, the 2nd child of 8 children. In a high school play, Paul played the part of “Archibald Darby” The nickname “Archie” stayed with him the rest of his life to his family and friends. He graduated from Burchard High School in 1939. He served in the Army Air Force during World War 2 from March 26, 1943 to February 25, 1946. He was an airplane mechanic working on P38's, P39's and advanced trainers. Paul's charm won the heart of DeLores Rudder when he winked at her at a dance. They were married on March 13, 1948, in Beatrice and the next 70 years they were by each other's side. Paul's love and devotion to Delores provided an amazing example for all who knew him. They would raise 8 children: Caryn, Theresa, Rodney, LouAnn, Patrick, Janet, Pamela and Michael. Throughout his life he held various titles as he provided for his family: refrigeration specialist, business owner and operator, grain broker, and sales associate. He wasn't afraid of hard work and truly enjoyed staying busy, employed until the age of 91. Through his masterful storytelling Paul brought friends and family together eager to hear a new joke or a repeated prank. Friends and family were not surprised that even at 100 years old, Paul shared a new joke with them. Paul's hobbies included woodworking, polka music and dance, tinkering with just about anything, fishing with the guys, boating with the family, enjoying a good highball around the fire and spending time with family at the cabin. Paul lived life to the fullest, grounded in faith. Paul's Catholic schooling, prayer books and intimate conversations of God and heaven with others, provided an immeasurable foundation of faith for his family. These gifts will leave a lasting legacy.