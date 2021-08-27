Paul J. Kaufman, 64 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021 at the Bryan/West Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born on September 14, 1956 at Beatrice to Arthur and Shirley (Stevens) Kaufman and was a 1974 graduate of Beatrice High School. Paul and Patty Johnson were married on May 22, 1993. He had been employed at Store Kraft Manufacturing for over 20 years, and then worked for Beatrice Public School in the maintenance department for 18 years having been at Lincoln Elementary School for several years. Paul was an active member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Beatrice and was a member of the Winosaurs group at the Capital View Winery near Roca. He enjoyed yardwork, playing and coaching YRI softball, and was known widely each year for his Christmas light display. Paul showed his love for his family and friends with selfless acts of kindness.