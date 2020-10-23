 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul Niemeyer
View Comments

Paul Niemeyer

{{featured_button_text}}

Paul F. Niemeyer

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the St. Paul Lutheran (Soap Creek) Church with Reverend Rick Johnson officiating. The church will livestream the services on their facebook page. Interment in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the service on Friday. Family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Wearing masks is recommended at all public events and social distancing will be followed. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with Larry Henke and Richard Roy in charge. Sign Paul's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News