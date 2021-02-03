Paula Delores Meyer was born on November 17, 1933, on the family farm northeast of Hanover, KS, the daughter of William Klipp and his wife Louise (Lohse) Klipp. She received her gift of eternal life in the glory of Heaven on January 28, 2021 while a resident of the Heritage Care Home in Fairbury. Paula was 87 years, 2 months, and 11 days old. She was Baptized into the Christian faith on November 26, 1933 at Trinity Lutheran Church by the Rev. William Mahler. Her sponsors were Elise Meyer, Martha Klipp, and Nora Lohse. Paula confessed her Christian faith in the Rite of Confirmation on March 21, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran. Her Confirmation Verse is II Peter 3:18. Her Confirmation Pastor was Rev. Theo Kauffeld. Paula was united in marriage to Edwin Meyer on February 20, 1955 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The service was conducted by Rev. Theo Kauffeld. She served her Lord as a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and as a life-long member of Trinity's Ladies Aid. She served as a nurse at the Rice Hospital in Odell before her marriage. She was a member of the Hanover American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting and crocheting.