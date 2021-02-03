Paula Delores Meyer
Paula Delores Meyer was born on November 17, 1933, on the family farm northeast of Hanover, KS, the daughter of William Klipp and his wife Louise (Lohse) Klipp. She received her gift of eternal life in the glory of Heaven on January 28, 2021 while a resident of the Heritage Care Home in Fairbury. Paula was 87 years, 2 months, and 11 days old. She was Baptized into the Christian faith on November 26, 1933 at Trinity Lutheran Church by the Rev. William Mahler. Her sponsors were Elise Meyer, Martha Klipp, and Nora Lohse. Paula confessed her Christian faith in the Rite of Confirmation on March 21, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran. Her Confirmation Verse is II Peter 3:18. Her Confirmation Pastor was Rev. Theo Kauffeld. Paula was united in marriage to Edwin Meyer on February 20, 1955 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The service was conducted by Rev. Theo Kauffeld. She served her Lord as a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and as a life-long member of Trinity's Ladies Aid. She served as a nurse at the Rice Hospital in Odell before her marriage. She was a member of the Hanover American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting and crocheting.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents William and Louise; by her husband Edwin in 2009; sister and brother-in-law Bernice and Arthur Meyer of Hanover; sister and brother-in-law Darlene and Norman Scheele of Odell; brother-in-law Charles Turk of Hanover; and brother-in-law Harlan Adam of Odell. She is survived by her children Howard Meyer of Hanover, Cynthia Stohs and her husband Dallas of Odell, Phyllis Leseberg and her husband Daniel of Odell, Mark Meyer and his wife Angie of Wymore and Christine Geistfeld and her husband Bruce of St. James, MN; sister Lorna Adam of Odell, sister Vera Uffman and husband Delmar of Linn, brother Norbert Klipp and his wife Arlyce of Hanover, and sister Loma Turk of Hanover; 13 grandchildren Nicholas Stohs and his wife Brandi of Truman, MN, Jeremy Stohs of Odell, Tyler Stohs and wife Jenny of Wilber, Cassandra Pfeiffer and her husband Josh of Sterling, Jessica Leseberg of Beatrice and her special friend Troy Stevens of Beatrice, Kimberly Tracy and her husband Shawn of Fairbury, Eric Leseberg of Odell, Brady Meyer and wife Anastasia of Blue Rapids, KS, Macy Meyer of Lincoln, Bryce Geistfeld of Maulden, SC, Sierra Geistfeld of St. James, MN, Mariah Geistfeld of St. James and Mallery Geistfeld of St. James; 16 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Services will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hanover, KS. Viewing will be Tuesday from 2 – 8 p.m. at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell with the family greeting friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell is in charge of arrangements.