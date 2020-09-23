 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pauline M. Ruigh
View Comments

Pauline M. Ruigh

{{featured_button_text}}

Pauline M. Ruigh

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. The service will also be livestreamed from a link found on the church website. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-8:00 p.m., and at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Thursday. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Pauline's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News