Pauline Rotzin

Pauline Jean (Hinz) Rotzin

Pauline Jean (Hinz) Rotzin, 88, of Beatrice, died Saturday morning, February 19, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 5, 1933 at Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1951. She worked for the phone company in Beatrice. On March 20, 1958, she married John Rotzin at Lincoln. They traveled the country and also went abroad while he served in the U.S. Air Force for 33 years. They retired to Denver. Following John's death in 2000, Pauline moved to Beatrice in 2007. She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church of Beatrice and enjoyed doing puzzles and Sudoku, making quilts and afghans, and feeding the birds.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathy (Bob) Fowler of Florida, Pam Hinz of Texas, and Mary (David) Rotzin Gilchrest of Arkansas; one granddaughter Malia Petersen; two great-granddaughters; sister, Delores Hahn; brother-in-law, Robert Weiss; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary (Roth) Hinz; husband John, who died on December 24, 2000; two grandsons, Darren Rotzin and Tommy Rotzin; twin sister, Merline Weiss; brother-in-law, Dean Hahn.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the First Christian Church DOC of Beatrice with Pastor Mike Hanneman officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday in the church parlor. Closed casket visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the First Christian Church of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.