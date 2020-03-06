Peggy Novotny
Peggy Blanche Novotny

Memorial graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Military graveside honors will be conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice.

