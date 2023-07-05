Perry Gile

Perry was born on a farm near Norway, Kansas, on May 9, 1935, the son of Julia Louise (Holgerson) and Walter LeRoy Gile.

He was a graduate of Concordia High in 1953 and was united in marriage to Margaret Jean (Ryser) on November 22, 1953. He started working at Duckwalls on September 1951 and retired on January 30, 1991, after 39 years and five months.

Perry is survived by his wife Margaret and daughter Susan Zimmerman(Ervin) of Manhattan, Kansas. Grandchildren Travis Cody, Shawn Zimmerman, (Jamie) Joscelyn Cody, Heather Mills (AJ), Kristine, Donahue (Tom), and Kyle Schimenti (Samantha). Great grandchildren Klayton, Ashley, Dawson, Delaney, Amelia, Anthony, Aaron, Mila, and Leighton. Baby Schimenti to arrive in November. Sisters Joan Meili, Louise Kempton, Gertrude Heide, Janet Shrader, and Martha Gebhart (Jack).

Preceding him in death were daughters Rebecca Anzman, Kathleen Schimenti, and Nancy Gile. Parents Walter and Julia Gile, Brother Glenn, sisters Jean, Aileen, Elizabeth, Phyllis, and Marie.

A graveside service will be in Concordia, Kansas, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at 1:00 pm on July 8th, 2023. The family is requesting no flowers and casual dress. Memorials may be made to Indiana University for Alzheimer's research at give.myiuorg/iupui/1380010041.