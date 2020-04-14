Phillip Kagy

Phillip “George” Ray Kagy
Phillip “George” Ray Kagy, 54 of Beatrice, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center-West in Lincoln. He was born June 7, 1965 in Beatrice to Phillip and Mildred (Stevens) Kagy.
Survivors include special friend, Rose Nelson of Beatrice; siblings, Teresa Kagy and significant other Mark Swarthout of Beatrice, William Kagy and wife Melodee of Virginia, David Kagy and wife Buffy, Tanya Kagy-Binnick of Beatrice, and Casey Kagy of Beatrice; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephews Brandon Kagy and Damon Swarthout.
A private family burial will be held at a later date. A guest book is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
