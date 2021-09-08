 Skip to main content
Phyllis A. Hagemeier
Phyllis A. Hagemeier, 84, passed away Sept. 2, 2021 in Ida Grove, IA.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. and funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Services will be live-streamed and can be viewed at: www.facebook.com/StPaulIdaGrove. Interment to follow at the Ida Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon reception will follow the interment at the Ida Grove Country Club. To view Phyllis' full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.

