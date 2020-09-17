× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis Ann Truscott

Phyllis Ann Truscott, 80, of Beatrice, died at her home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Phyllis was born on May 20, 1940 in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1958. Phyllis married John L. Truscott in 1963. She lived and raised her children in Omaha. In 1988 she moved back to Beatrice to care for her parents. She worked at Bauer Shoes and BSDC both of Beatrice until retiring. Phyllis was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a part of the Altar Society. She volunteered for many church functions.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Sarah Grigaitis, Tom Truscott, Mary (Dan) Altman, Margaret Klavins, Joe Truscott, Colleen Fry; daughter-in-law, Debbie Truscott; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patricia Lang; special friend, Kenny Buss. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Irene (Poell) Lang; brother, Jerry Lang; son, Michael Truscott; son-in-law, Art Klavins; grandson, Anthony Truscott.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice. A Rosary will be held prior to Mass at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Masks are preferred at the church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be designated to St. Joseph Catholic Church and BCH Hospice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.