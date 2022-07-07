Phyllis Deunk

Phyllis Irene (Ehmen) Deunk, 82, of Cortland went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Phyllis was born on May 19, 1940, to John and Lucille Ehmen of Pickrell. Phyllis and her family were active members of Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell. She was baptized there by Pastor J.B. Reents and confirmed in her faith by Pastor Richard Fruehling. Her confirmation verse was from John 6:35: “Jesus said to them, I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never be hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.” Phyllis attended Filley High School and then went on to study at Dana college in Blair. She met the love of her life, Leon Deunk, and they wed on June 11, 1961, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell. They joined Christ Lutheran Church on November 22, 1961. Phyllis was actively involved at Christ Lutheran from then on. She devoted her life to teaching others about Jesus by teaching Sunday school, confirmation and through her love of music. She taught junior choir, senior choir and various ensembles and was most likely to be found behind the piano. This love of music continued throughout the remainder of her life, and she was often heard through the halls of Lakeview, continuing to share her musical talents. Phyllis was always a hard worker. She began her career at the Beatrice Lutheran Hospital. She then taught at a one room schoolhouse and later in Cortland. She was Leon's right hand on the farm and simultaneously advanced her career with the US Postal Service, retiring as Postmaster in Cortland. Phyllis had a love for the outdoors. She spent countless hours in her garden, tending to her flowers and loved all of God's creatures, especially the birds. She was known to be one of the best cooks around, opening her home or delivering meals to the field; Phyllis made sure no one went hungry! Phyllis and Leon were very involved in their community. She held many community positions, including American Legion Auxiliary President. She and Leon travelled countless miles attending their grandkids' activities; they never missed a beat! During the last days of her earthly journey, Phyllis was surrounded by her entire family, singing songs, praying and reading scripture. All are assured Jesus will say, "Job well done, Phyllis!”