Funeral Services 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Salem U.C.C. Church, rural Steinauer, with Reverend Ken Tubbesing officiating. Visitation on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. Interment at Salem U.C.C. Cemetery, rural Steinauer. Memorials to the Salem U.C.C. Church. Online condolences may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com.